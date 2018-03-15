Hospital nun delivers final prayer after decades of service

Thursday morning, Sister Crantz gave her last morning prayer over the PA system. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Her co-workers told us she has been a source of peace in the hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Her last day at the hospital was emotional. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Sister Crantz has walked the halls of the hospital for the past 35 years. Now, she's moving on. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "Good morning everybody," Sister Alfreda Crantz, 98, said, leading a daily prayer over the PA system at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.

"Daily we are nourished by friendship and care," she continued.

Sister Crantz has walked the halls of the hospital for the past 35 years.

"We have known each other since 1972," coworker Norma Fife said. "She's my best friend"

But Thursday is the last day some will see her.

"I have really mixed emotions," Fife said. "I know she's going to be great."

Alfreda is taking a new job at Our Lady of Peace, which is fitting because so many around her say that's what she brought to them.

Over the years, Alfreda has made a name for herself.

She's befriended Mother Teresa, worked in Vietnam and Nepal, and said she doesn't take a single day for gr anted.

"Every day is special. I have memories I will never forget," Crantz said. "Everybody is different, there's always something in each one that attracts you."

Those who see her everyday said they will notice a void without her in their lives.

"It'll be very different," coworker Beth Engler said. "The halls will be very lonely without her."

For some, the empty halls of tomorrow may be hard to bear.

"You're my friends and I'm your friend. We are family," Crantz said, closing her prayer over the PA system.

She can walk through them one final time, knowing what she leaves behind are memories that will last forever.

