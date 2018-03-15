Spalding gives update on SoBro athletics complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Spalding University gave a progress report regarding the proposed plan to build athletic fields on South Ninth Street on Thursday.

Metro Council members and government leaders attended the on-site presentation. Spalding also hoped to engage community leaders while making a fundraising push to carry the project to completion.

The site of the proposed complex is between South Eighth and South Ninth Streets in the South of Broadway neighborhood (SoBro).

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Spalding buys old Kroger property in Old Louisville

+ Spalding University Center renamed Columbia Gym

+ Downtown neighbors welcome long-awaited market at Omni Hotel

The 7.5 acre site is just a tract of abandoned asphalt right now, but would eventually be home field for Spalding's NCAA Division III men's and women's soccer and softball teams. The complex would also create an opportunity for Spalding to expand their sports.

The athletic fields complex would provide SoBro with a new large public green space, and community access to high-quality sports facilities.

"Well, it's important to the whole neighborhood, it's important to Spalding to have playing fields for student athletes," Spalding University President Tori Murden McClure said. "It's also important to the neighborhood to continue the greening that Spalding has been doing for a few years now. It's part of a 30 million dollar fundraising campaign, and this is sort of the crown jewel of moving the campus to the west."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.