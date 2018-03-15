Kroger to expand grocery delivery in Louisville, southern Indiana

Kroger is expanding its delivery service to 20 more Louisville area stores in 2018. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISIVLLE, KY (WAVE) - Kroger will expand its grocery delivery service in WAVE Country through a partnership with Instacart.

Currently, customers of 32 Kroger stores in Jefferson County and southern Indiana can get their groceries delivered. Curbside pickup, through ClickList, is offered at 52 stores.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

In 2018, Kroger will add 20 stores to that list.

To see if the Kroger location nearest you offers delivery, go to kroger.com or download their free app.

Hundreds of digital coupons are also available through the app, which customers can load directly to their Kroger Plus card.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.