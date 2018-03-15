Late talk of compromise but little hope for pension reform in Frankfort

Governor Bevin (right) and Rep. Jeff Hoover (left) in Frankfort on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The reduction of cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) for retired teachers is one of the issues holding back pension reform. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Just 10 legislative days left on the calendar and Senator Joe Bowen, sponsor of the Republican pension reform bill, was not quite ready to concede defeat.

But he did have his doubts.

“You know, I don't know,” Bowen said candidly. “Senate bill one (pension reform bill, SB1) has been vilified, Joe Bowen has been vilified. I don't know.”

Bowen described the potential for victory as “razor thin,” and floated the idea of another compromise targeting concerns of lawmakers currently “on the fence.”

One of the major sticking points holding back pension reform is the reduction of cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) for retired teachers. The current GOP plan rolls the COLA back to 1%.

Bowen said there could still be room for discussion on the COLA.

“You ask if there could be compromise?” Bowen said. “You know what? Perhaps there could.”

Bowen said a 1% COLA for retired teachers would save the state up to $2.5 billion over the next 20 years while costing retirees about $200 a year.

He did not say what compromise figures might look like.

Teachers said they're willing to listen in spite of comments made Wednesday by Governor Matt Bevin calling teachers selfish and misinformed.

“There's none so blind as those that will not see,” Bevin said by phone to a live radio program. “These are highly educated people they're capable of reading and studying and learning it for themselves.”

The Governor’s comments seemed to further entrench opposition.

“We are not misinformed we do not spread misinformation, we are not ignorant,” KEA President Stephanie Winkler said, expressing doubt for any compromise in the days remaining in this session.

“And I think that’s going to be really hard to do in this type of environment with the rhetoric of our leaders that continue to stall the process instead of moving it forward," Winkler said. "And we need to keep our eye on the ball.”

