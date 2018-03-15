Man charged with murder in Pikeville officer's line of duty deat - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with murder in Pikeville officer's line of duty death

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
John Russell Hall is charged with murder of a police officer. (Source: Pike County Detention Center) John Russell Hall is charged with murder of a police officer. (Source: Pike County Detention Center)
Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed Tuesday night. (Source: Supporting Heroes) Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed Tuesday night. (Source: Supporting Heroes)
Hamilton is survived by his wife and child. (Source: Family photo) Hamilton is survived by his wife and child. (Source: Family photo)

PIKEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man arrested for questioning in the line of duty shooting death of a Kentucky police officer has been charged with that officer's murder.

Kentucky State Police charged John Russell Hall, 55, of Pikeville, with murder of a police officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He was taken into custody Thursday morning to be questioned in the death of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.

Hamilton was gunned down Tuesday night while on patrol.

Police said they came upon a suspicious vehicle, spoke with occupants, and then began canvassing the area for other possible suspects when gunfire erupted. The trooper later found the officer with a fatal gunshot wound.

Hamilton was a 12 year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department. He is survived by his wife and one child.

Hall is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. KSP will release more details as they can.

