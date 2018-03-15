Two more people, five total, arrested in connection with murder of Pikeville officer

An electric utility says a beaver had gnawed a tree that fell on a power line and caused an outage affecting roughly 1,000 customers in Kentucky.More >>
An electric utility says a beaver had gnawed a tree that fell on a power line and caused an outage affecting roughly 1,000 customers in Kentucky.More >>
A total of five people have now been arrested in the case involving the death of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.More >>
A total of five people have now been arrested in the case involving the death of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.More >>
The letter from the Commonwealth Attorney's Office states that the officers announced themselves as police numerous times before the altercation with Young Jr.More >>
The letter from the Commonwealth Attorney's Office states that the officers announced themselves as police numerous times before the altercation with Young Jr.More >>
The county has had 25 confirmed cases of hepatitis A since December, according to the Clark County Health Department.More >>
The county has had 25 confirmed cases of hepatitis A since December, according to the Clark County Health Department.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer and the Health Department released a report along with a two-year action plan to address drug abuse. It's called "Coming Together for Hope, Healing and Recovery."More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer and the Health Department released a report along with a two-year action plan to address drug abuse. It's called "Coming Together for Hope, Healing and Recovery."More >>