Two more people, five total, arrested in connection with murder of Pikeville officer

Hamilton is survived by his wife and child. (Source: Family photo)

John Russell Hall is charged with murder of a police officer. (Source: Pike County Detention Center)

PIKEVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have arrested two other individuals in connection with the case of a Pikeville police officer found shot to death.

Amanda S. Dotson and Jeanne Blackburn were arrested for hindering prosecution or apprehension in the first degree on Friday, police said.

A total of five people have now been arrested in connection with Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton's death.

Earlier on Friday, police charged two other subjects, Greg Slone and Michael Slone, with hindering prosecution or apprehension in the first degree.

All four charged with hindering prosecution on Friday were being held in the Pike County Detention Center, police said.

A man was charged with the murder of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton on Thursday after being arrested and called in for questioning. Hamilton was killed in the line of duty.

Kentucky State Police charged John Russell Hall, 55, of Pikeville, with murder of a police officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Hall was taken into custody on Thursday morning for questioning regarding Hamilton's death.

Officer Hamilton was gunned down on Tuesday night while on patrol.

Police said they came upon a suspicious vehicle, spoke with occupants, and then began canvassing the area for other possible suspects when gunfire erupted. The trooper later found Hamilton with a fatal gunshot wound.

Hamilton was a 12 year veteran of the Pikeville Police Department. He is survived by his wife and one child.

Hall is being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. KSP will release more details as they can.

