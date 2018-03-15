Jeffersonville Bristol location to close

If HB 373 passes, law enforcement will have the right to pick and choose which ORR gets a response.More >>
If HB 373 passes, law enforcement will have the right to pick and choose which ORR gets a response.More >>
According to a district official, 125 North Oldham High students, 12 South Oldham High students and 30 Oldham County High students participated in the walkout.More >>
According to a district official, 125 North Oldham High students, 12 South Oldham High students and 30 Oldham County High students participated in the walkout.More >>
A bill scaling back incentives to install residential solar panels passed the Kentucky house. This creates a lot of questions for people who have already invested in solar panels and agreed to credit terms.More >>
A bill scaling back incentives to install residential solar panels passed the Kentucky house. This creates a lot of questions for people who have already invested in solar panels and agreed to credit terms.More >>
The "Godfather of Grass," who fled to Canada after being indicted on federal drug charges and spent eight years on the run, has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.More >>
The "Godfather of Grass," who fled to Canada after being indicted on federal drug charges and spent eight years on the run, has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.More >>
A man arrested for questioning in the line of duty shooting death of a Kentucky police officer has been charged with that officer's murder.More >>
A man arrested for questioning in the line of duty shooting death of a Kentucky police officer has been charged with that officer's murder.More >>