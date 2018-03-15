Jeffersonville Bristol location to close

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Sunday is the last day to grab brunch at the Bristol Bar & Grille in Jeffersonville.

After ten years of business, the Jeffersonville location will close its doors on Sunday.

A publicist for the restaurant confirmed that the Jeffersonville Bristol, which is located inside the Sheraton Louisville Riverside Hotel, will not renew its lease, which has expired.

In a statement, the Bristol thanked guests for their patronage over the last decade and said they looked forward to seeing customers at the downtown, Highlands and East Louisville locations.

The original Bristol Bar & Grille was opened 41 years ago in the Highlands.

