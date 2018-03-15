Cats hold off Davidson 78-73 in NCAA opener

Boise, Idado (WAVE) - John Calipari is now 20-0 in NCAA Tournament games when his team leads at halftime, but there were some tense moments in Boise on Thursday night as the 5th seeded Cats beat 12 seed Davidson 78-73.

UK (25-10) led Davidson 34-24 at the half, but the other Wildcats tied the game at 52 on Jon Axel Gudmundsson's fifth three-pointer of the second half. There were still nine minutes left when they evened it up. Gudmundsson hit six triples, all after halftime, and finished with 21 points.

Down the stretch, Davidson (21-12) did not have an answer for Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Knox led all scorers with 25, Gilgeous-Alexander did it all, finishing with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 steals.

Kentucky was 0-6 from three, their first game without a three-pointer since November 26,1988, a total of 1,047 games.

UK moves on to an NCAA second round game on Saturday in Boise against the winner of Buffalo-Arizona.

