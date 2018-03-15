Requesting body camera footage may get harder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A bill in Frankfort may change the way Kentucky police departments process requests for body camera video.

Right now, anyone can request a copy of the footage and the police department must comply under the Open Records Act.

If it passes, House Bill 373 would give more discretion to law enforcement agencies to potentially pare down the number of requests that need to be fulfilled.

Responding to an Open Records Request, or an ORR, isn’t an easy task. Video needs to be combed through and faces need to be blurred. Not every clerk who works with law enforcement is an expert in video editing, and an ORR for body cam footage may add hours into their work week.

People are hoping that HB 373 will cut down some of that work without getting in the way of the public’s right to information.

In the name of transparency, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) often releases body camera footage just days after an officer-involved incident.

Compared to the LMPD’s hundreds of officers, a small department like Audubon Park Police has 13 officers, not all of them full-time.

Audubon Park Police Chief Mike Minniear explained that body cameras are just an expense that they can’t afford. However, the cost isn’t the biggest concern he has about them.

“I don’t have time,” Minniear said. “I can review them but I don’t have the technology to upload it myself, to edit people’s faces out for every open records request that comes in.”

Minniear isn’t alone on that sentiment. The Kentucky League of Cities came to bat for others who feel the same way about HB 373.

“Several states have prohibited the release of body cam footage,” KLC Director of Governmental Affairs Bryanna Carroll said. “We tried to take a compromised approach for all interested parties.”

If HB 373 passes, law enforcement will have the right to pick and choose which ORR gets a response. That leaves a lot of room for bias, as well as denials that may go unexplained. To combat the possibility of that, KLC folks worked with other parties like the media to find some common ground.

“If we didn’t get a whole loaf, we got what we needed,” Kentucky Press Association’s general counsel Jon Fleischaker said. “I think the law enforcement and League of Cities got what they needed and I think it’s a terrific example of different interests working together.”

Both Fleischaker and Carroll said they don’t expect the bill to face much opposition since all groups came together to draft something that works for them.

