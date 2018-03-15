Henryville campus of West Clark Community Schools closed Friday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henryville campus of West Clark Community Schools closed Friday due to Hepatitis A cases

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - One school at West Clark Community Schools is closed due to a Hepatitis A concern.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the district announced via Twitter that the Henryville campus will be closed Friday.

>> More Clark County news on wave3.com

Earlier Thursday, the Clark County Health Department said several workers at Henryville Elementary tested positive for Hep A.

Department officials shared a letter saying, in part, they are "working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed."

West Clark school officials said the Henryville campus is closed Friday as a health precaution.

All other campuses in the district will operate as normal.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly