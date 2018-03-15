Henryville campus of West Clark Community Schools closed Friday due to Hepatitis A cases

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - One school at West Clark Community Schools is closed due to a Hepatitis A concern.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the district announced via Twitter that the Henryville campus will be closed Friday.

Earlier Thursday, the Clark County Health Department said several workers at Henryville Elementary tested positive for Hep A.

Department officials shared a letter saying, in part, they are "working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed."

West Clark school officials said the Henryville campus is closed Friday as a health precaution.

All other campuses in the district will operate as normal.

Statement from Clark County Health Department pic.twitter.com/XQ6OtJRfQT — West Clark Schools (@wc_schools) March 15, 2018

We apologize for the late notice and the timing of this message. As a health precaution, the Henryville campus will be closed tomorrow, Friday 3/16/18. Again only the Henryville campus will be closed tomorrow on Friday 3/16/18. All other campuses will be open on a normal schedule — West Clark Schools (@wc_schools) March 16, 2018

