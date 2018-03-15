Jet boat thrill ride attraction coming to Waterfront Park

The jet boat thrill ride attraction starts up in April and lasts until November at Louisville's Waterfront Park. (Source: Louisvillescream.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new attraction is coming to Louisville's Waterfront Park.

Thrill rides on the new Scream Machine jet boat begin in April.

With fish tails, nose dives, rocket launches and 360-degree power slides, it's not for the faint of heart.

The Scream Machine will be here through November.

People can board the boat at the Brown Forman Amphitheater. Rides start at $30 per person.

For a schedule or to book a reservation, go to louisvillescream.com.

A giant Ferris wheel arrives at Waterfront Park later this month.

