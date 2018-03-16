Dog showers are the latest thing in home improvement

Dog showers are the hottest new thing in home remodeling. (Source: Dering Hall on Instagram)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dog showers are the hottest new thing in home remodeling.

If you've ever tried to bathe a dog in a bathtub, you'll be calling your contractor for one too.

While a customized dog washing station could cost upwards of $1,000 more, dog owners say the showers pay for themselves in carpet cleaning costs alone.

From Scarymommy.com

