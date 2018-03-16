1 shot in Portland neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of North 25th Street around 5:40 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Portland neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of North 25th Street around 5:40 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

