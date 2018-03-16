March 16, 2018

Grackle
Grackle is a 6-piece band based in WAVE Country. They are currently working on finishing up their sophomore album. Their first album, Wintergarden, is available to purchase online.
Steve Katsikas - Vocals, Keyboards, Sax, Guitar
Jeff Gard - Drums and Percussion
Steve Dietrich - Bass
Joanna Katsikas - Vocals
Myra Kean - Violin/Flute/Sax
Kay Holsclaw - Cello/Harp
Grackle and Villa Mure
Friday, March 16, 8pm
Nirvana Louisville
1047 Bardstown Road
No cover
The Animal Care Society
The Animal Care Society’s 4th Annual Benefit Bash will raise money for Louisville's first no-kill animal shelter and adoption agency. The night will include dinner, games, a complimentary bar, and music by The Derby City Diva. The night will be hosted by Dawne Gee.
The Animal Care Society 4th Annual Benefit Bash
Saturday, March 24, 6-11pm
Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center
1860 Mellwood Ave
$100 in advance or $110 at the door
Dinner, Drinks, Games, music by The Derby City Diva
Live and silent auctions