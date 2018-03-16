March 16, 2018

Grackle

Grackle is a 6-piece band based in WAVE Country. They are currently working on finishing up their sophomore album. Their first album, Wintergarden, is available to purchase online.

Steve Katsikas - Vocals, Keyboards, Sax, Guitar

Jeff Gard - Drums and Percussion

Steve Dietrich - Bass

Joanna Katsikas - Vocals

Myra Kean - Violin/Flute/Sax

Kay Holsclaw - Cello/Harp

Grackle and Villa Mure

Friday, March 16, 8pm

Nirvana Louisville

1047 Bardstown Road

No cover

GrackleBand.com

Facebook.com/GrackleBand

The Animal Care Society

The Animal Care Society’s 4th Annual Benefit Bash will raise money for Louisville's first no-kill animal shelter and adoption agency. The night will include dinner, games, a complimentary bar, and music by The Derby City Diva. The night will be hosted by Dawne Gee.

The Animal Care Society 4th Annual Benefit Bash

Saturday, March 24, 6-11pm

Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center

1860 Mellwood Ave

$100 in advance or $110 at the door

Dinner, Drinks, Games, music by The Derby City Diva

Live and silent auctions

AnimalCareSocietyBenefitBash.com