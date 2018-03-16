4 Hoosiers face fraud charges for fake veterans fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four Hoosiers have been charged for allegedly stealing $125,000 during a fraud scheme where they posed as fundraisers for America’s veterans and their families.

James D. Linville, 44, of Clarksville, Thomas A. Johnson, 42, of Henryville, Amy L. Bennett, 40, of Henryville and Joanie Watson, 38, of Clarksville face fraud charges in association with this alleged scheme.

In a press conference on Friday, United States Attorney Josh Minkler explained that the conspiracy was led by Linville who filed paperwork with the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office to form the Wounded Warrior Fund, Inc. and the Wounded Warrior Foundation, Inc. in order to receive donations from individuals and businesses in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Investigators from the United States Secret Service and the Clark County Sheriff’s Department said that Linville and Johnson contacted businesses and individuals around the Midwest by phone, fax and in person in order to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Fund and the Wounded Warrior Foundation accounts by stating the funds were for veterans and their families.

"Our American veterans have dutifully served this country through many wars and deserve better than to be deprived of donations from giving donors," United States Attorney Josh Minkler said. "The acts of these fraudsters have eroded the trust and goodwill of those who want to contribute to legitimate fundraising organizations, including those that support our veterans."

Investigators said Linville and Johnson used the aliases of "Sergeant Bob Johnson" and "Paul Bradley" when allegedly defrauding donors.

All four are accused of taking $125,000 in cash, gift cards, merchandise and other donations from more than 1000 people and businesses from 2011 through 2017.

"The results of this investigation are a testament to the Secret Service’s commitment to strong partnerships between local and federal law enforcement agencies," Richard Ferretti, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Louisville Field Office, said. "We would like to thank the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Indiana for their hard work and partnership in this case."

"I would like to commend the great teamwork between the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshalls, and U.S. Attorney’s Office for bringing these individuals to justice," Sheriff Jamey Noel stated. "The alleged crimes, in this case, preyed on honest, hardworking people, families, and businesses in our community under a false pretense they were helping veterans. We owe our veterans a great debt of gratitude; we will not tolerate people taking advantage of them. We will continue to work together to investigate fraudulent organizations to protect our community."

All four face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

All four were arrested without incident, according to Minkler, and are in federal custody.

