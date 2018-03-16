Shelter-in-place lifted following natural gas leak in downtown Louisville

A natural gas leak was reported at South Floyd Street and East Chestnut Street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in downtown Louisville following a hazmat incident.

A natural gas leak was reported at South Floyd Street and East Chestnut Street.

Louisville Fire & Rescue spokesman Salvador Melendez said the shelter-in-place was issued until crews were able to take readings inside of the hospitals in the immediate area.

Once the readings came back negative the shelter-in-place was canceled.

Melendez said no injuries were reported.

