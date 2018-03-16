Bus driver helps aid Portland shooting victim

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning in the Portland neighborhood.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 200 block of North 25th Street.

"Once I heard the gun shots, I knew it was so close," a bus driver for the Kidz Club, a medical care facility, said. "We had kids coming in around 6."

Children, many with disabilities, were slated to enter the facility minutes after the bus driver heard clear pops echoing in the air.

"That's when the dude was coming down the street hollering, ‘Help me. Help me. I've been shot,'" the driver said.

The bus driver called police and said the victim described critical information about the shooter to officers.

"We will do our very best to make sure our children our safe," said Juliette Phillips, program coordinator of the Kidz Club.

There have been shootings near the Friday morning scene before. However, the latest incident has left the neighborhood rattled.

"We want to believe that the community is aware that there are children who arrive here daily," Phillips said. "In our centers and next door at the Neighborhood House and perhaps that they try to keep crime away."

Places like the Kidz Club plan to do their part to make sure that happens.

"The Kidz Club has been here for a long time and we plan to continue to be here to serve these children, to serve this community," Phillips said.

