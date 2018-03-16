Commonwealth Attorney's Office: Officers justified in fatal shooting of homeless man

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Commonwealth Attorney's Office believes that three Louisville Metro Police officers were justified in the shooting and killing of a homeless man last year.

In a letter dated January 8, 2018, to the LMPD Public Integrity Unit, Commonwealth Attorney Thomas Wine states that after reviewing letters, interviews, scene photos and body camera videos, his office believes Officers Russell Braun, Paige Young and Randall Richardson were justified in using deadly physical force against William Young Jr.

VIDEO

+ Body cam video: Officer Russell Braun

+ Body cam video: Officer Paige Young

According to documents, on Saturday, February 11, 2017, the officers were called a home in the 1200 block of Oleanda Avenue on a break-in. After determining that someone was still inside the home, the officers then proceeded inside. As they went upstairs, Young Jr. appeared with a metal cylindrical shaft-like object. Officers Braun and Paige Young shot William Young during the confrontation, Chief Steve Conrad said at the time. Officer Randall Richardson also possibly shot Young. LMPD officer Russell Braun was injured in the incident; documents state that he received a gunshot wound to the hand and a stab or puncture wound on the left side of his neck near his collarbone. During a press conference in February 2017, Conrad said Officer Braun appeared to have shot himself in the hand as he was falling backward.

The letter from the Commonwealth Attorney's Office states that the officers announced themselves as police numerous times before the altercation with Young Jr.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ LMPD releases body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting in South Louisville

+ Family: Man killed by LMPD had substance abuse, mental health issues

+ Neighbor describes moments before police shot, killed man

+ Man shot, killed by police identified

An examination revealed that Braun and Officer Young fired seven times and Richardson once. Young Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It is clear from the video recordings and statements from the LMPD officers and civilians that the intruder, William Young, was given ample opportunity to surrender himself to the officers or at least announce his presence," Wine said in his letter. "Officers were outside the vacant property for at least thirteen minutes as they worked to gain entry inside the property. Once inside they announced themselves on multiple occasions during a three minute period. Even as they walked up to the stairs to the second floor, where William Young was hiding, they announced who they were. Unprovoked, William Young charged Braun with a metal rod or skewer. He held the object in both hands as he stabbed Braun. Braun, Off. Young and Richardson opened fire to stop the threat of William Young."

Wine went on to say that Young not only ignored officers commands but he was inside a vacant property without permission. Based on these facts, LMPD policies and Kentucky statutes, Wine believes that the officers should not be charged criminally and that the case should not be presented to the Jefferson County Grand Jury.

WAVE 3 News reporter Mike Fussell got a hold of the LMPD Public Integrity Unit's full report on the shooting. The following are notable points from the report:

In her interview, Officer Paige Young acknowledged that she did not announce that she was the police. Young also stated that she'd interacted with William Young Jr. before; officers found him in the same location previously and asked him to leave.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office found needle puncture wounds on the inside of Young Jr.'s left and right elbows.

Young's urine tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.