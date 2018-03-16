LMPD detective's widow shares grief after killer's sentencing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who accepted a plea deal in a DUI crash that killed an off-duty detective, Jason Schweitzer, and a UK employee, was formally sentenced Friday.

Suzanne Whitlow received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison Friday after being convicted of manslaughter.

"The charge of manslaughter for us, that, that was definitely a kick in the stomach,"Jason's wife, Jessica, told us. "He was literally ripped from our lives in the middle of the night and he's gone. Nothing's going to bring him back."

Friday, Jessica was forced to confront Whitlow, the woman who took so much from her and her young family.

"To feel like justice has been served in this situation, I really don't feel like I can say that," Jessica said.

Especially, Jessica said, since this was Whitlow's second DUI in just a matter of months.

The first time, Whitlow had been speeding and her blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit. She didn't bother to show up for the mandated counseling, nor did she complete her community service hours, court documents showed.

Two days after Christmas in 2015, Whitlow posted on her Facebook page "replacing my heart with another liver so that I can drink more and care less."

"She told the judge she was remorseful and she apologized, but that doesn't hold a whole lot of weight for me," Jessica said.

Jessica now hopes others will think about their decision to drink and drive.

"You can affect so many lives, so my message would be think about other people, not just yourself," she said.

Whitlow entered a conditional guilty plea last month, 15 months after the 2016 crash that killed LMPD Det. Jason Schweitzer and UK employee Timothy Moore. A conditional guilty plea means a defendant can appeal the punishment given to her by the court.

Whitlow was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of DUI.

