Maximum sentence for DUI driver in crash that killed 2, including LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who accepted a plea deal in a DUI crash that left an off-duty detective and a UK employee dead was formally sentenced Friday.

Suzanne Whitlow received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison Friday.

Whitlow entered a conditional guilty plea last month, 15 months after the 2016 crash that killed LMPD Det. Jason Schweitzer and UK employee Timothy Moore. A conditional guilty plea means a defendant can appeal the punishment given to her by the court.

Whitlow was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of DUI.

