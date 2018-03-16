Maximum sentence for DUI driver in crash that killed 2, including LMPD detective

It has been about a month since floodwaters forced the closures of many businesses along the riverfront.More >>
It has been about a month since floodwaters forced the closures of many businesses along the riverfront.More >>
Suzanne Whitlow received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison Friday.More >>
Suzanne Whitlow received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison Friday.More >>
The letter from the Commonwealth Attorney's Office states that the officers announced themselves as police numerous times before the altercation with Young Jr.More >>
The letter from the Commonwealth Attorney's Office states that the officers announced themselves as police numerous times before the altercation with Young Jr.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning in the Portland neighborhood. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 200 block of North 25th Street.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday morning in the Portland neighborhood. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 200 block of North 25th Street.More >>
Back by popular demand is our best-fish-sandwich-in-town list. Now that the season is upon us, find a top sandwich in your neighborhood.More >>
Back by popular demand is our best-fish-sandwich-in-town list. Now that the season is upon us, find a top sandwich in your neighborhood.More >>