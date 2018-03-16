Local teacher recognized for community work

Latonia Bland (third from left) will get some help from Town and Country Ford as she chases her dream of tutoring young math students in the west end.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local car dealership is celebrating its 50th anniversary by rewarding kindness with kindness.

Town and Country Ford has launched an "Intentional Act of Kindness" campaign, in which it plans to recognize every 50 days someone who is doing good things in the community.

Noe Middle School math teacher Latonia Bland is the first to be recognized. She said it's her dream to have a mobile math vehicle to drive around town to tutor young math students in the west end.

Town and Country announced this week it plans to give Bland a mobile classroom so she can pursue her dream.

