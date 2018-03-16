Cards open NCAA tourney with big crowd, bigger win

The UofL women beat Boise State in an NCAA Tournament first-round game on Friday. (Source: Connie Leonard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL women's basketball team hosted its first NCAA tournament game at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday.

Despite the time slot in the middle of a workday, a great crowd lined up for tickets outside the arena. The university knew it was a tough time for fans, but beautiful weather and a dedicated base helped fill the seats as fans enjoyed a first-round blowout of No. 16-seed Boise State.

"We actually took a bus to come here," yelled a student running into the arena.

School groups, enthusiastic fans from Elizabethtown like Kathy Lowe and even former players were among those who supported the Cards during the easy victory.

"The program itself has come a long way," former UofL guard Patrika Barlow said. "These girls are exciting to be around. Literally people were calling into work today."

Fans said watching this team is always a good time.

"They're so aggressive and physical," Lowe said.

The loud and active daytime crowd -- 7,229 strong -- cheered the Cards to the 74-42 win.

Fans say, being in the stands to see a great game, is what you do in March.

"Oh my gosh, the (UofL women) are excited, the crowd's great and you know, this is the best weekend in Kentucky," UofL fan Dallas Harshfield said. "Why wouldn't you be out here cheering on basketball?"

Another fan, David Delph: "The women play great all year and that gives us a good chance to come down and see them and see what they're all about. They play real good basketball, (they're) a good team to watch."

With the win, the Cards advance to Sunday's second round against Marquette, in what is expected to be an early-afternoon game ahead of the men's team second-round NIT game, also at the Yum! Center.

"I'm coming," Sharon Lawson said. "I'm coming to both of those."

