Louisville leaders create new approach to fight opioid epidemic

The action plan has many facets to fight drug abuse in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new plan to fight the opioid epidemic was announced Friday by Louisville city leaders.

Mayor Greg Fischer and the Health Department released a report along with a two-year action plan to address drug abuse.

It's called "Coming Together for Hope, Healing and Recovery."

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

The plan includes programs to help steer emergency room patients into treatment, increase the number of sober living residences, and more job placement opportunities for addicts working to get clean.

"Let's be clear," Mayor Fischer said. "This is a serious, long-term challenge. This battle may never be over, but implementing these recommendations will put us on the right path and start saving more lives."

Overdose deaths in Louisville have increased every year since 2011 -- peaking at 312 in 2016.

To read the full 76-page report, click or tap here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.