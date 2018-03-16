UofL football signee arrested for reckless driving, alleged underwear theft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A University of Louisville football signee was arrested on Wednesday night.

Jairus "Jigga" Brents was driving 31 miles over the speed limit when officers pulled him over for reckless driving on the Watterson Expressway.

Brents was also wanted on a shoplifting charge from January. He stole $32 worth of tank tops and underwear from the JC Penny store at the Mall of St. Matthews, police said.

Brents made headlines at a young age when he was offered a UK football scholarship at 13.

He went on to play defensive back for Waggener High School and signed with the Cards as part of the class of 2018 at UofL.

