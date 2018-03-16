LG&E slammed with largest fine in history for Oldham County pipe - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LG&E slammed with largest fine in history for Oldham County pipeline rupture

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Crews working in September 2014 to repair the natural gas line along U.S. 42. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News) Crews working in September 2014 to repair the natural gas line along U.S. 42. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Gas and Electric Co. (LG&E) has been fined $395,000 by the Kentucky Public Service Commission for violations that led to the rupture of an Oldham County high-pressure gas pipeline in September 2014.

The penalty is the largest fine ever assessed in a natural gas safety case, the KSPC said. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Commonwealth Attorney's Office: Officers justified in fatal shooting of homeless man
Restaurants start to bounce back after 9 feet of water fills River Road establishments
Nearly 200 Kentucky students given detention for walkout

Proximity to homes, a school and businesses - or "high consequence areas" - were factors in determining fines, officials said.

The rupture was caused because two sections of pipe were not installed properly, KSPC found. 

When LG&E and KPSC investigated the accident, they discovered that the coupling between the two pipes had not been installed in accordance with LG&E's own requirements, officials said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly