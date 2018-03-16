LG&E slammed with largest fine in history for Oldham County pipeline rupture

Crews working in September 2014 to repair the natural gas line along U.S. 42. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Gas and Electric Co. (LG&E) has been fined $395,000 by the Kentucky Public Service Commission for violations that led to the rupture of an Oldham County high-pressure gas pipeline in September 2014.

The penalty is the largest fine ever assessed in a natural gas safety case, the KSPC said.

Proximity to homes, a school and businesses - or "high consequence areas" - were factors in determining fines, officials said.

The rupture was caused because two sections of pipe were not installed properly, KSPC found.

When LG&E and KPSC investigated the accident, they discovered that the coupling between the two pipes had not been installed in accordance with LG&E's own requirements, officials said.

