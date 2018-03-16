KDF Great Steamboat Race adds boat, changes rules

These antlers are the prize for the Great Steamboat Race. That, and a year of bragging rights. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We are a little over a month away from the kickoff of the Kentucky Derby Festival, and with that comes a big announcement about the Great Steamboat Race.

This year's race is set for May 2 on the Ohio River. But instead of seeing two boats, you'll see three battling it out for the gilded antlers: the Belle of Louisville, the Belle of Cincinnati and the American Duchess.

The American Duchess is the newest steamboat built by the New Albany-based American Queen Steamboat Company.

The format of the race is also changing a bit. The crews will not do crew challenges like in years past, instead it will be just a fast race to the finish.

