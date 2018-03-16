Bluegrass Honor Flight looking for WWII veterans to take to D.C. this summer

Veterans get a heroes welcome when they return home from an Honor Flight. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. Bluegrass Honor Flight is looking for World War II veterans to take on a special trip to Washington D.C. this summer.

Honor Flight provides a free trip for veterans to visit war memorials in the nation's capitol. The flight is taking place June 5 and 6, marking the anniversary of D-Day.

There's room for 60 veterans and still plenty of spots open.

"Up until this time there have been so many WWII veterans in the area, we really haven't had to recruit," Jeff Thoke of Bluegrass Honor Flight said. "But now with so fewer and fewer of them left, we're going out to the general public to seek world war two veterans."

Honor Flight representatives will be at the Hubbard's Lane Kroger Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to find WWII veterans to sign up.

There is also information online, just click or tap here.

