Dementia simulation offered for caregivers, family members

The simulation will be offered March 23 at Wesley Manor Retirement Community. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Having a loved one with dementia can be challenging, so a local care facility is helping relatives better understand what people with dementia go through.

Wesley Manor Retirement Community is hosting an advanced simulation for caregivers and family members.

>> More Community stories on wave3.com

"They wear special goggles," Cliff Whalin explained. "They have headphones with all kinds of noise -- background noise on it. They wear special gloves that make it hard to feel. They have inserts they put in their shoes that kind of simulates neuropathy -- nerve problems that a lot of them experience. So it really kind of boggles the senses."

The event is Friday, March 23 and is open to the public.

Wesley Manor Retirement Community is on East Manslick Road.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.