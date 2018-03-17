7 shot at Louisville nightclub

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire inside a popular nightclub in the Parkland neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before three Saturday morning at Cole's Place which is located in the 2900 block of West Kentucky Street.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

LMPD confirmed that upon arrival they found four people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said that two more victims took themselves to University Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A seventh victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical treatment, Mitchell said.

Police said that they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.