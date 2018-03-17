7 shot at Louisville nightclub; no suspects in custody

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a gunman opened fire inside a popular nightclub in the Parkland neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday at Cole's Place, located in the 2900 block of West Kentucky Street.

LMPD confirmed that upon arrival at the club, officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two more gunshot victims took themselves to University Hospital, also with injuries that were not life-threatening. A seventh victim was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment, Mitchell said.

Police said there are no suspects or known motives.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call LMPD.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

