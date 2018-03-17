Crash kills 1 on I-64 W in Floyd County - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash kills 1 on I-64 W in Floyd County

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: Floyd County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Floyd County Sheriff's Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Floyd County Sheriff Office is investigating the cause of a fatal Saturday morning crash. 

The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the 118-mile marker on I-64 West.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The crash remains under investigation.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. 

Lanes were re-opened as of 5 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly