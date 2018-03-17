Crash kills 1 on I-64 W in Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Floyd County Sheriff Office is investigating the cause of a fatal Saturday morning crash.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the 118-mile marker on I-64 West.

The crash remains under investigation.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Lanes were re-opened as of 5 a.m.

