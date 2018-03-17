1 shot, killed in Portland neighborhood

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed early Saturday morning during a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Duncan Street.

Whenn police arrived at the scene, they said they found a man had been shot to death.

"Whe officers arrived, they located a black male, in the backyard of a home that had apparently been shot. He received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene," LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. "The LMPD homicide unit is investigating."

So far, LMPD does not have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

