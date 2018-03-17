Elementary student gets fit with KSP trooper

The video of a young elementary school boy with a Kentucky State Trooper is going viral. (Source: KSP/Facebook/Crittenden-Mt.Zion Elementary)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The video of a young elementary school boy with a Kentucky State Trooper is going viral.

Crittenden - Mt. Zion Elementary school shared the video on their Facebook page on Thursday of the boy doing pushups with KSP Trooper Charles Loudermilk with the caption: "Getting fit with the Ky State Police."

KSP also shared the video saying: "Not our typical school visit but Tpr. Loudermilk got his PT in with this little guy! #TroopersInSchools."

As of 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the video was shared more than 100 times.

