Louisville Zoo celebrates Kindi's 2nd birthday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo's baby gorilla Kinda is celebrating her second birthday.

The Zoo held a special celebration on Saturday in the Gorilla Forest. Kindi and her surrogate mother Kweli received special birthday treats made by keepers and fun enrichment items.

Zoo guests were also on hand to sing "Happy Birthday."

Kindi was born via an emergency cesarean section on March 14, 2016. Her mother, Mia Moja, passed away the next day from complications. Gorilla Forest keepers spent months diligently caring for Kindi acting as surrogate mothers teaching her how to be a gorilla.

Kindi’s official birthday is March 14.

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered with 100,000 estimated to be left in the remnant wild.

