Study: Kentucky one of the top states for binge drinking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new report on binge drinking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers some striking findings on Americans' drinking habits.

The new government study reveals that in 2015, American adults drank more than 17 billion alcoholic beverages while binge drinking. Roughly 37 million adults binge drink once a week, averaging 7 drinks per binge.

The CDC defines binge drinking as consuming five or more drinks for men or four or more drinks for women in two hours. Over half of the total number of binge drinks were consumed by adults over 35.

Binge drinking was also much more common in men than women, with 4 out of 5 binge drinks consumed by males.

Geographically, binge drinkers consumed the most alcohol in Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Hawaii, and the least in Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Washington state.

One initiative is hoping to keep drunk drivers off the roadways by offering a discount on safe rides. The Safe Ride KY coalition is offering $20,000 worth of discounts. People can get $20 off a safe ride by using the code SAFERIDEKY2018 in Lyft and CityScoot apps.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association, Buzick Construction, CityScoot, Independent Stave Company, Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, Louisville Metro Councilman Brandon Coan, Louisville Metro Police Department, Lyft and Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Kentucky partnered with Safe Ride KY for the discounts.

The offer is valid from March 17 to 4 a.m. on March 18. For more information, click here or tap here.

