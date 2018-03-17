UMBC win scores America free Little Caesars pizza - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UMBC win scores America free Little Caesars pizza

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: Little Caesars) (Source: Little Caesars)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) defeated the University of Virginia, 74-54, in a historic upset for a 16-seed over a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. 

Little Caesars promised basketball fans a free lunch combo if any 16-seed team beat a 1-seed team on Thursday or Friday. 

>> RELATED STORY: UMBC beats UVA in historic March Madness upset

Since the "Crazy Happened" everyone in the United States can get a free Little Caesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2.

There are a few catches though. The offer is only good between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 2 while supplies last. To qualify, an order must be placed no later than 1 p.m. local time. Even if a customer is in line at 1 p.m., if the order is placed after that time the offer will not be fulfilled. 

Additional toppings and any other items are extra and not included in the offer.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly