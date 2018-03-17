Kentucky Division of Forestry helps fight Oklahoma wildfires

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF) is traveling west to help fight wildfires.

KDF has sent eight engines, two dozers and 23 personnel to Oklahoma to battle the numerous fires around the state. They arrived Thursday.

"Being able to work in another state helps us be able to get further training and help our fellow state forestry agencies," KDF said in a Facebook post. "They are currently working in central Oklahoma. Stay safe guys and gals!"

No word on when they will return to the Commonwealth.

