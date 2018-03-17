Indiana prepares for severe weather with statewide tornado drill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As a part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, The National Weather Service will coordinate with other organizations to conduct a statewide test of communication systems.

A tornado statewide tornado drill will be held on Tuesday, March 20 at 10:15 a.m.

During the drill, the NWS will send a Tone Alerted warning message over NOAA weather radios and Emergency Management Agencies will set off outdoor warning sirens.

The drill will be postponed until Wednesday, March 21 if there are unfavorable weather conditions.

Severe Weather Preparedness Week is used to help educate the public about severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, flooding and other hazards. Indiana's Severe Weather Preparedness Week lasts from March 18 to March 24 and will cover warning, watches, disaster response, disaster recovery,

Outdoor sirens are only for outdoor warnings and may not be heard inside a home or businesses. Residents are encouraged to make a severe weather plan.

For more information about Indiana's Severe Weather Preparedness Week, click or tap here.

