North Oldham High School hosts Science Olympiad

A gunman opened fire inside Cole's Place, a popular nightclub in the Parkland neighborhood, early Saturday morning, shooting seven people.More >>
A gunman opened fire inside Cole's Place, a popular nightclub in the Parkland neighborhood, early Saturday morning, shooting seven people.More >>
Some who gathered at the 2600 block of Magazine Street Saturday morning said they feel the communities they've grown up in nearby are deteriorating.More >>
Some who gathered at the 2600 block of Magazine Street Saturday morning said they feel the communities they've grown up in nearby are deteriorating.More >>
The annual Science Olympiad focuses on students' grasp of STEM - science, technology, engineering and math.More >>
The annual Science Olympiad focuses on students' grasp of STEM - science, technology, engineering and math.More >>
Showers will become more scattered throughout the day.More >>
Showers will become more scattered throughout the day.More >>
Southwestern Indiana police say a bank robbery suspect allegedly traveled to and from the bank in a taxi and paid the driver with some of his haul.More >>
Police say a 19-year-old Indiana man took a cab to and from a bank robbery and that he paid the driver with some of his stolen cash.More >>