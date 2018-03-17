North Oldham High School hosts Science Olympiad

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - North Oldham High School hosted the Kentucky Regional Science Olympiad Tournament on Saturday.

The annual Science Olympiad focuses on students' grasp of STEM - science, technology, engineering and math.

Students from all over the area competed in their knowledge of science, from ecology and astronomy to forensics and thermodynamics.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville Zoo celebrates Kindi's 2nd birthday

+ KDF Great Steamboat Race adds boat, changes rules

+ LG&E slammed with largest fine in history for Oldham County pipeline rupture

Pairs of students competed Olympics-style in specific STEM topic areas. The tournament was held at locations around the North Oldham High School campus.

"It's very similar to a track meet, where we have lots of different science events happening all at the same time, with science kids running all over North Oldham Middle and North Oldham High School," Language Workshop Teacher Allison Steineker said.

Eight teams from each division, middle and high school, will compete at the state level tournament at Western Kentucky University on April 21.

The Science Olympiad has been around since 1984. The nationwide science competition provides standards-based challenges to 7,800 teams in all fifty states.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.