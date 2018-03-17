New Albany boys fall; Ky title game is set

Louisville, KY - ( WAVE)

David Bell banked in a jumper as the buzzer sounded and Warren Central ended New Albany’s season, 64 to 62 Saturday in the Seymour Semistate at Seymour High School. In his high school finale, the Bulldogs’ Romeo Langford fired in 35 points to go with 12 rebounds. New Albany finishes their season at 25 -2. Langford winds up his high school career with 3,002 points which places him fourth on the Hoosier state’s all-time scoring list.

In the Kentucky Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinal round Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Covington Catholic and Scott County each posted easy victories and they’ll meet Sunday afternoon in the championship game.

Covington Catholic defeated Oldham County 67 to 28 while Scott County ran past Warren Central 75-46.

