Louisville City FC wins season opener

(Louisville FC Release)

Louisville City FC earned the first three points of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating Nashville SC, 2-0, in the 2018 season opener.

What Happened?

LouCity had its first opportunity of the night just nine minutes in as forward Luke Spencertested Nashville ‘keeper Matt Pickens from close-range only to be denied by the big man, who sat tight on his line. The first chance of the night for the visitors came after 24 minutes when midfielder Ryan James got on the end of a cross only to head over the crossbar and away from danger.

At the break, the “Boys in Purple” were locked at zeros with their counterparts.

Starting the second half with a bang, LouCity’s Shaun Francis nearly helped open the scoring in trying to connect with George Davis IV, only for a defender to intervene and yield a corner. However, after 56 minutes, the hosts broke the deadlock. Taking a cross from midfielder Niall McCabe, who earned Man of the Match for his work today, Spencer buried the chance and LouCity went one-up. Ten minutes later, the “Boys in Purple” went up two thanks to McCabe, who put home a rolled cross from defender Oscar Jimenez after 66 minutes.

