LMPD: Man shot on Hill Park Drive

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is recovering after yet another weekend shooting in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police were called to the 10500 block of Hill Park Drive around 2:45 Sunday morning. When they got to the scene they found a white male suffering from gunshot wounds.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the victim was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening. 

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

