LMPD: Man shot on Hill Park Drive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is recovering after yet another weekend shooting in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police were called to the 10500 block of Hill Park Drive around 2:45 Sunday morning. When they got to the scene they found a white male suffering from gunshot wounds.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the victim was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.