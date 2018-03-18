Louisville business woman to award scholarships to JCPS TAPP students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A WAVE Country woman who struggled through the early parts of her life is now using her success to help other women.

RaeShanda Johnson, the owner of All is Fair in Love and Fashion and a veteran, will be hosting the third annual Pre-Derby Scholarship Fashion Show and Brunch.

Three students who are attending the JCPS Teenage Parent Program will be awarded scholarships. The scholarships are for assistance with various college expenses, such as meal plans and books. The scholarship recipients will model in the show which will feature designers from around the country.

"I had my daughter when I was 13 years old, which means I was 8th grade going on 9th grade," Johnson said. "My mother did not give me the opportunity to give up on myself and most people don't have that. I still graduated on time with straight A's in Mississippi but, I did not have a TAPP school like that in Mississippi were particularly for young mothers so, I had to walk those halls and feel kind of out of place and different. For these teen moms to endure that and still want to pursue education is amazing."

The show will be held at the Olmsted April 29 at noon. For more information click here or tap here.

