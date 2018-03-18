Clothing company to double donations to breast cancer awareness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Wacoal, a women's lingerie and underwear manufacturer, is continuing their mission to promote breast cancer awareness.

The company hopes to reach their goal of $5 million in lifetime program donations to Susan G Komen this month. At their Fit for the Cure events at Dillard's from March 18 to 24, Wacoal will double all donations. For everyone who receives a complimentary bra fitting, four dollars will be donated to Susan G. Komen, with an additional four dollars for every item purchased.

The Susan G. Komen’s National Treatment Assistance fund helps more than 1.8 million under or uninsured patients who would otherwise not receive support.

Fit for the Cure events will be held in Louisville at the following locations:

Wednesday, 3/21 at Dillard's in the Greentree Mall from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Thursday, 3/22 at Dillard's in the Jefferson Mall from 10:00 am -5:00 pm.

Friday, 3/23 at Dillard's in the Mall at St. Matthews from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

