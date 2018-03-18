Dog competition takes over the Kentucky Exposition Center

The top dogs from around the world were judged on their conformation, obedience, and agility. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Exposition Center went to the dogs over the weekend when the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows and the Greater Louisville Training Club Agilities Trials came to town.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The top dogs from around the world were judged on their conformation, obedience, and agility. The winners of the first rounds and AKC Champions went on to compete for Best of Breed.

The show included a new puppy competition, dock-diving and animal rescue organizations.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.