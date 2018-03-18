Paddlers, Salvation Army pick up flood debris

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Paddlers near Louisville found that recent flooding left the waterways they enjoy littered with debris.

“Thank you guys so much for coming," Tracy Barnes, a woman who lives near Harrods Creek and organized the clean up, said.

Just days ago, the volunteers that showed up on Sunday probably didn't know they'd be making this walk. Some of them had never met.

Last Thursday, Barnes sat in her kayak on the Creek. What she found set all of that in motion.

"I paddled the creek for about two hours and in that two hours time, I collected over 25 sports balls,” Barnes said. “I have a whole collection of balls."

Sights of trash in the water and on the creek's bank are the reasons paddles were making a splash on Sunday.

"I got so involved thinking about this,” Barnes said. “I sent out a few pictures of the debris I had seen and a couple of friends were saying 'That's so sad'. So, it seemed like a no-brainer to get the ball rolling and see what we can do."

Barnes got in touch with the mayor's office, and soon after, her simple idea to pick up trash began to grow.

Those from the Salvation Army put their boots on and joined her Sunday, among their other efforts to coordinate flood relief donations and volunteers.

"It takes a community effort,” David Yarmuth, the Director of Community Relations for the Salvation Army, said. “Whether you're talking about helping with disaster or helping with homelessness. Serious issues. One agency, one group of people can't do it alone."

And Sunday they didn't have to.

The small group joined together to protect something they cherish.

"This is my home,” Barnes said. “I live on this creek and I paddle it constantly. I love the space and peace that it provides."

As the group picked up trash, their footprints were all that was left behind, making peace on the water a little easier to find.

The Salvation Army has also been helping homeowners who have had flood damage. Organization leaders said they've assisted a half a dozen families in the past couple weeks.

