Free ice cream at Dairy Queen on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with free ice cream cones.

On March 20, DQ is handing out one free small vanilla cone to customers.

Donations will also be accepted for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The offer is good at participating non-mall locations and limited to one per person.

Details can be found here on Dairy Queen's website.

