6-year-old hit by car in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car on Sunday evening, police said.

It happened in the 1600 block of Gallagher Avenue at 7:00 p.m. in the California neighborhood. The little boy was in the street and struck by a car traveling eastbound.

The 6-year-old was transported to Norton's Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The case is being handled by the 2nd Division of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Police said no charges were expected.

