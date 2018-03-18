WAVE country teen collects cans to pay for college

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) -- College tuition isn’t cheap, and one local student is getting creative to cut costs.

Eighteen year old Eli Poole is collecting cans from his neighbors in the Beechmont area.

The Butler Traditional High School senior makes his rounds every Sunday afternoon with his dad.

“When you see a kid who is willing to do the work and to hustle around the neighborhood to get as many cans, it’s really important so I hope he feels the support from everyone,” neighbor Nicole George said.

Poole says he wants to study biology at UofL and become a doctor.

“So far everyone has been very nice, they’ve all been really cool and supportive,” Poole said.

Neighbor Vicki May says she was thrilled when she heard about the project.

“I think it’s awesome that someone as young as Eli is taking an interest in the environment and making this effort to collect the cans and make things better,” neighbor Vicki May said.

Poole is hoping to raise $3,500. That’s around 10,000 lbs of cans.

“That would be awesome, more would be fantastic, less is still okay!”

Poole says he plans to donate some of the money to charity too.

To get in touch and donate to the cause, Poole can be reached on Facebook here.



