Ticket info for Cards NIT quarterfinal against Mississippi State

Ticket Information for NIT Quarterfinals in the KFC Yum! Center

The University of Louisville men’s basketball team has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2018 National Invitation Tournament in a game to be played in the KFC Yum! Center against Mississippi State on Tuesday, March 20 at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Season ticket holders in premium locations will be emailed instructions for the right to claim their seats until noon on Monday. Tickets located in the club sections, courtside, suites, terrace and premium boxes are $20 each for quarterfinal games. Men’s basketball season ticket holders will receive an email as well with instructions for a presale opportunity to purchase tickets beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday. All remaining seats will go on sale to the general public on Monday at 3 p.m. Non-premium lower arena seats are $12 and student tickets are $6 each.

Tickets will be on sale at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street, or the KFC Yum! Center box office. Cardinal fans may also purchase the tickets by visiting Ticketmaster online at www.Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders.